Japanese snowboarder Yuto Totsuka suffers brutal crash in Olympic halfpipe final

Japan's Yuto Totsuka had one of the most brutal misfires of the 2018 Winter Games on Tuesday. The 16-year-old snowboarder was involved in a massive crash during his second run in the gold medal halfpipe event, bouncing off the lip of the frozen pipe before tumbling 22 feet down the ramp to the flat surface below.

He was able to flip himself over after the crash, but he didn't move much after that. Emergency medical personnel came to Totsuka's aid and loaded him onto a cart before taking him off the course.

