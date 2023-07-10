Larry Nassar, a former sports doctor who is currently serving a multiple-decade prison sentence for sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed by another inmate in an altercation at a federal prison in Florida, according to a report from the Associated Press.

According to the AP, two people with the knowledge of the incident stated that it occurred at the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Wildwood, Fla. Nassar is currently in stable condition, according to NBC News. He was reportedly stabbed in the back and chest.

The prison has a notice that reads "all visiting at this facility has been suspended until further notice" in a banner on their official website.

Nassar, 59, admitted that he sexually assaulted gymnasts when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains female Olympians. In addition, Nassar also pled guilty to having child pornography in his possession. During Nassar's trial in 2018, several United States gymnasts testified that they were abused by Nassar.

Over 100 women, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, ended up seeking over $1 billion from the federal government following the FBI's failure to stop Nassar when they first learned of the allegations against him in 2015. Nassar was arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016, which was more than a full year after the FBI became aware of the allegations.

Michigan State agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 athletes that were sexually abused by Nassar over the course of two decades. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee eventually agreed to a $380 settlement.