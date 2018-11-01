LOOK: Beyonce and Jay-Z dress up for Halloween as Olympic icons Florence Griffith Joyner and Tommie Smith
The power couple had some great looking costumes paying tribute to two influential Olympians
Beyonce and Jay-Z don't mess around for Halloween. The hip-hop power couple used the holiday to pay tribute to two iconic Olympians: Florence Griffith Joyner and Tommie Smith. Beyonce went full 1980s, recreating Joyner's 1988 ensemble in which she set the (still standing) world records for the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Jay-Z, meanwhile, donned a USA track jacket and recreated Smith's famous Black Power salute from the 1968 Mexico City Games.
The costumes are pretty spot on.
Beyonce even took it to the next level, recreating some of Joyner's iconic poses.
Tommie Smith's salute, of course, was a political statement that ultimately led to Smith and teammate John Carlos being expelled from the United States track team. It's hard not to tie Jay-Z's timing to a similar situation with Colin Kaepernick, whom both he and Beyonce have supported.
Plenty of athletes also dressed up for Halloween, and you can see our grades of them here. As for these two? Let’s just say Jay and Bey are in 'A' territory.
