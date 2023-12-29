Mikaela Shiffrin continued her dominance on the slopes with another impressive World Cup win to close out 2023. Shiffrin earned her 93rd career win by leaving the rest of her competition in the dust in the slalom race on Friday.

Shiffrin flew through her run and defeated second-place finisher Lena Duerr by a whopping 2.34 seconds. That was the seventh-biggest margin of victory ever in a women's World Cup slalom race, according to the Associated Press.

Shiffrin made it look easy, and she continues to have success at the year-ending slalom races.

"The last couple of years, we really built from the beginning of the season to this point, and somehow it clicks, I guess," Shiffrin said, per the AP.

Shiffrin said she tried not to push the pace too much on Thursday because she had been through a rigorous training schedule and knew she was going to push hard on Friday.

"It's definitely a push today," Shiffrin said. "I took the last four days of training and then straight to the race yesterday, and so I knew today would be six days in a row, it was going to be maybe a little bit tiring. But I wanted to feel comfortable with the skiing."

That strategy worked out quite nicely for Shiffrin, who also won the giant slalom on Thursday for her 92nd career win. The two-time Olympic gold medalist keeps adding to her already impeccable legacy in the world of skiing.