American figure skater Nathan Chen was one of the headlining athletes for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The 22-year-old star was a favorite in the individual events in Beijing and lived up to the expectations.

He began his 2022 Olympic journey with a strong short program in the team event, opening the team competition with a 111.71 score, and eventually helping lead Team USA to a silver medal in team figure skating.

He then Olympics history on Wednesday night. The American won gold in the men's figure skating event, becoming the first American men's skater to win gold since Evan Lysacek in 2010 and the seventh all time.

The 22-year-old star finished first and ahead of Japan's Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno, who took home silver and bronze, respectively. Chen had a total score of 332.60 compared to Kagiyama's 310.05 and Uno's 293.

Chen's Olympic journey in Beijing came with high expectations and the hope of not repeating what happened in 2018 in South Korea. At those Games, despite a strong start, mistakes not typical for Chen caused him to finish fifth, and miss out on the medal podium.

