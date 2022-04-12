On Sunday, Tunisian Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez died when her boat capsized. The 17-year-old was training with her twin sister Sarra, who survived.

The International Olympic Committee made the announcement of Guezguez's death on Monday, saying the boat capsized due to strong winds.

IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement:

"I am shocked by the news of sailor Eya Guezguez's death. She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes' generation. Guezguez's participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia."

According to The Guardian, Tunisian Olympic Committee president Mehrez Boussayan spoke to a local radio station regarding the incident, saying the death occurred off the coast of Tunis in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Guezguezs' coach was near them on a speedboat when their boat capsized, according to The BBC. The report states he helped Sarra untangle from the rigging and afterward found Eya in the water. Reports say he attempted CPR, but could not revive her. When Eya got to the hospital, she was pronounced dead by drowning.

The Guezguezs' finished 21st in the 49er FX event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and were thought to have hopes of going back to he Olympics in 2024 to compete in Paris.