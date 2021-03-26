Daniel-Andre Tande, an Olympic ski jump champion, was hospitalized after a serious fall on Thursday that took place at a World Cup event in Slovenia. According to the Associated Press, the 27 year old was put in a medically induced coma after the accident. The International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Twitter that he is now in stable condition.

The fall occurred as Tande lost control halfway through a jump in a ski flying event. After losing control, he crashed hard into the snow and then proceeded to fall down the slope. For the following 30 minutes as he was treated on site, Tande was unconscious. He was taken away in an ambulance and had to be intubated and put on a ventilator at a nearby hospital in Ljubljana.

The crash was caught on video, but we warn that it is graphic.

Miraculously, Tande's injuries are non-life threatening injuries and he is in stable condition Team leader Clas Brede Brathen thanked the medial personnel who tended to Tande after the fall.

"We are extremely grateful for the high professional first aid and medical care after the fall," he said, according to the AP. "The fall looked dramatic and we are relieved after the first diagnosis that Daniel's injuries are not life threatening."

Tande led Norway to a gold medal in the ski jumping event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.