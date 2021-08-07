Luka Doncic leads Slovenia in the bronze medal game against Patty Mills and Australia on Saturday morning. The teams battle at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, with the winner joining the United States and France on the medal stand. Slovenia fell to France in a narrow contest in the semifinals. Australia fell short against the heavily-favored American side.

Slovenia vs. Australia spread: Slovenia -2.5

Slovenia vs. Australia over-under: 181.5 points

Slovenia vs. Australia money line: Slovenia -140, Australia +120

SLO: Seeking first Olympic medal in men's basketball

AUS: Defeated USA in exhibition play before suffering semifinal loss to Americans



Why you should back Slovenia

Slovenia has been an offensive juggernaut throughout the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and that is its calling card. Doncic is an elite initiator, averaging 24.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, and the team leads the tournament in averaging 102.4 points per game. Slovenia is a tremendously efficient shooting team, making 49 percent of its shots overall, and it has the best 2-point shooting mark (61 percent) in the field.

Slovenia's overall shot profile is analytically sound, with a tournament-leading 21.8 free-throw attempts per game and more 3-point attempts than any other squad. Finally, Slovenia's offense is well-rounded. Slovenia is grabbing 14.0 offensive rebounds per game, leading the Olympics, and is committing only 11.4 turnovers per contest. Australia is fully capable of scoring in bunches, but Slovenia's offensive track record is highly impressive and Doncic projects as the best player on the floor in the bronze medal matchup.

Why you should back Australia

Australia is a beautifully effective offensive team. The Australians are averaging more than 86 points per game in Tokyo, and a lot of that can be attributed to ball movement and perimeter shooting. Australia is No. 2 in the tournament in 3-point accuracy at more than 40 percent, and the Australians attempt more than 30 shots per game from long distance. Australia is also No. 2 in assists (24.8 per game), and it is generating nearly two assists for every turnover committed during the Olympics.

Mills is the centerpiece of Australia's offensive approach, and the veteran guard is producing 19.6 points and 5.8 assists per game while connecting on 44 percent of his 3-point attempts. Joe Ingles, a standout of the Utah Jazz, adds supporting talent, and the Australians also boast other NBA talents in Matisse Thybulle, Dante Exum, Matthew Dellavedova and recently signed big man Jock Landale. Thybulle is a force defensively, averaging 3.0 steals per game in Tokyo, and Australia can create havoc for the high-powered Slovenia offense.

