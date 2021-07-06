Jessica Springsteen is going to try and create some glory days of her own in Tokyo this July. The daughter of music icon Bruce Springsteen is making her first Olympics appearance at the upcoming Games, the U.S. equestrian team announced on Monday. Springsteen and her horse, a 12-year-old stallion named Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, are part of the show jumping squad.

She will be joined by riders McLain Ward, Laura Kraut and Kent Farrington on the show jumping team.

Springsteen earned her spot during a competition in June in France. The 29 year old is not new to success in jumping and has been one of the United States' top equestrians in show jumping for years. She was an alternate rider of the United States at the 2020 Games but before that did not make the 2016 Olympics.

Recently, Springsteen won the 2021 WEF $37,000 CaptiveOne Advisors 1.50m Classic CSI4* in Wellington, Fla. She also represented the United States at the FEI Nations Cup. While she has participated in many competitions and has made a name for herself in the sport, Springsteen is now going one step further as she lives out the Olympic dream.

She celebrated the announcement in an Instagram post:

Earlier this year, she spoke about making it big in the sport.

"My dream is always to represent the United States in championships, so I am definitely always working toward that," Springsteen told NJ.com. "I feel like I have a really good group of horses jumping great right now, so I will just keep doing my best."

The events will run in Tokyo from August 2 to August 7. Bruce's latest stint on the stage in New York in "Springsteen on Broadway," has a break during that time.