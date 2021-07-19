An alternate for the United States women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 team at an Olympic training camp in Tokyo. USA Gymnastics announced the positive test and added that another alternate was forced into quarantine due to contact tracing.

"One of the replacement athletes for the women's artistic gymnastics team received a positive COVID test on Sunday, July 18. After reviewing the implemented COVID protocols with members of the delegation, the local government determined that the affected replacement athlete and one other replacement athlete would be subject to additional quarantine restrictions," USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Monday, according to ESPN.

Because of the positive test, other members of the women's gymnastics team "moved to separate lodging accommodations and a separate training facility" where they will continue to prepare for the Olympics, which begin on Friday. The person who tested positive is quarantining at a local hotel, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced.

The four alternates on the team are Leanne Wong, Kayla DiCello, Emma Malabuyo and Kara Eaker. They are all in Japan with the starting six women on the U.S. gymnastics team: Simone Biles, Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey.

None of the six regular team members were affected by this positive COVID-19 test,.

The alternate was the first American athlete to test positive for COVID-19 since arriving in Tokyo. This comes after an athlete in the Olympic Village tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, which was followed by a pair of South African men's soccer players testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday

The United States women's gymnastics team is scheduled to begin competing in Olympic competition on Sunday.