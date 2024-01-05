Oscar Pistorius, a Paralympic and Olympic sprinter, was released from prison on parole on Friday, after being convicted of killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, back in 2013. Pistorius had petitioned for parole in November after making the argument that he served half of his 13-year sentence for the murder, which made him eligible to be paroled according to South African law.

According to CNN, Singabakho Nxumalo, who is a spokesperson for South Africa's Department of Correctional Services, stated that Pistorius was released from Atteridgeville Correctional Center on Friday morning. Pistorius will have a condition related to his parole until his sentence officially ends in 2029.

While no footage showed Pistorius leaving the facility, a police van could be seen outside of his uncle's home in Waterkloof. Pistorius is expected to serve out the duration of his parole at his uncle's home.

According to the DCS, Pistorius will have to adhere to "general parole conditions," including being required to be at home during certain hours of the day. The former Paralympic athlete also is prohibited from drinking alcohol and taking illegal substances during the remainder of his sentence.

Pistorius is also banned from conducting interviews with the media.

The Department of Correctional Services released a statement on Wednesday saying that "details in terms of transportation plans and time of release shall not be made public."

During Pistorius' 2014 trial, it was determined that the former Olympic runner shot Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door. Pistorius stated that it was an accident and he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder.

Pistorius was convicted of murder for the killing of Steenkamp after prosecutors successfully appealed the initial conviction for culpable homicide, which is a charge comparable to manslaughter in the United States. He was then sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison in 2017.

The 37-year-old first attempted to qualify for parole back in March 2023, but the Department of Correctional Services determined that Pistorius hadn't completed the minimum period behind bars to be eligible for parole. South African inmates are required to serve at least half of their sentence before being eligible for parole.

Pistorius had both of his feet amputated when he was just 11 months old due to a birth defect. He won gold medals at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympics in the 100, 200, and 400-meter events.