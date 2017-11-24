Oscar Pistorius' sentence increased to over 13 years; family calls it 'justice for Reeva'

Oscar Pistorius was sentenced to six years in prison in 2016, adding a year to his previous term. Getty Images

Prosecutors in the murder case against former Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius won their appeal of his sentence Friday. The prosecution argued that the sentence of six years was "shockingly lenient," according to CNN. After the appeals process, Pistorius was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius argued that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder when he killed her on Valentine's Day 2013. The prosecution said that it was an intentional act that was preceded by an argument.

A family spokeswoman called the new sentencing "justice for Reeva," and she said that she and the family hopes that "this is the end of the road and that everyone can move forward."

Supreme Court Justice Willie Seriti claimed that Pistorius couldn't adequately explain why he fired the shots, adding that Pistorius "does not appreciate the gravity of his actions." He also agreed with the prosecution on the insulting nature of the initial sentence, saying "the sentence of six years' imprisonment is shockingly lenient to a point where it has the effect of trivializing this serious offense."

This is the second time Pistorius has had his sentence changed. He was initially sentenced to five years in 2014, before having his charge changed to murder in 2015. The judge at that time said that Pistorius was remorseful and described him as a "fallen hero."

Pistorius had both of his legs amputated as an infant, and in 2012 he competed in the Olympics, becoming the first double amputee to do so. Pistorius did not medal in the London Games running on prosthetic legs, but he became a phenomenon shortly after. He was known for his strength and will power.

Pistorius is able to appeal the decision, so this might not be over. The previous judge cited Pistorius as able to be rehabilitated, which factored into the six-year decision. It is unknown if Pistorius will appeal the decision or take the sentencing.

After the new ruling, Steenkamp's family said that she "can now rest in peace."