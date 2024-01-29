Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva received a four-year ban after she was found guilty of an anti-doping violation by Switzerland's Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday. The ban is backdated to Dec. 25, 2021.

After the team figure skating event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Valieva, 17, tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that can boost endurance.

On Monday, the CAS announced the ban includes "the disqualification [of] all competitive results" achieved by Valieva since testing positive.

The Russian Olympic Committee finished in first place at Beijing ahead of the United States and Japan. No medals were handed out as a result of the doping controversy.

"The consequences linked to the retroactive disqualification of Ms Valieva from past events, including from the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, were not within the scope of this arbitration procedure and will have to be examined by the sports organisations concerned," a statement from the CAS read.

In December 2022, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency stated Valieva had no fault "fault or negligence" for her positive test from the year before. She said that the drug was taken accidentally.