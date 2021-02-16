Former Olympic swimmer Scott Miller was hit with drug trafficking charges on Tuesday after Australian police seized nearly $2 million worth of methamphetamine connected to him. Miller is also being accused of running a "criminal syndicate," CBS News reported. Miller, 45, along with an unnamed 47-year-old man were taken into custody at their respective homes in Sydney.

The arrests are in connection with an investigation that led to the discovery of methylamphetamine concealed in eight candles during a January raid in New South Wales, police explained in a statement. According to Police Detective Superintendent John Watson, Miller was the director of the alleged criminal syndicate.

"Others, it will be alleged, are working under his instruction," Watson said.

Miller and the other man were allegedly distributing drugs throughout Sydney that were being sent throughout the entire New South Wales state -- a southeast portion of the country. Officers also seized approximately one kilogram of heroin (street value of $250,000), over $75,000 cash, various cell phones, encrypted electronic devices, and additional drugs connected to the pair, CBS News reported.

"This was not a small operation," Watson added. "They were well organized and well financed."

Miller was a prominent olympian for his home country in the 1990s. He won a silver medal for Australia in the 100-meter butterfly event in the 1996 Olympics and also competed as a member of the Australian 4x100-meter medley relay team that won bronze at those games.