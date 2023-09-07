Decorated gymnast Simone Biles made her return to competition last month and won her record eighth U.S. championship. On Thursday, Biles made an appearance on "Today" and suggested she is planning to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Right now, I would say that's the path I would love to go, so I wouldn't mind if you put it in the 'yay' section," Biles said of her status for the 2024 Summer Games.

Biles won her record eighth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in August. In doing so, Biles, 26, became the oldest woman to ever win the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Biles was forced to pull out of several events during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after suffering from "the twisties," a mental condition that causes gymnasts to lose track of their routine.

"I think I have to take care of myself a little bit more and listen to my body and making sure that I'm making time for the important things in my life, rather than before, it was just 'go, go, go,' and then making time after," Biles said. "This time around, it's being intentional, going to therapy, making sure everything is aligned, so that I can do the best in the gym and be a good wife, good daughter, good friend and all of the good things."

Biles has been pleased with the results she's had since returning to competition, but she's trying to stay on an even keel.

"Right now I'm feeling really good. I think I still sometimes doubt myself, but I'm still doing my therapy and making sure everything's aligned," she said.

Biles is slated to compete again at the world championships, which are scheduled to begin Sept. 30 in Antwerp, Belgium.