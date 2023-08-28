Simone Biles continues to establish herself as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time. On Sunday, Biles won her record eighth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which took place in San Jose, Calif.

Biles, 26, became the oldest woman to ever win the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. She finished 3.9 points ahead of Shilese Jones, who was the all-around silver medalist at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and world championships.

It's the eighth all-around title for Biles, breaking the record she previously shared with Alfreid Jochim. Jochim won seven all-around gold medals in the 1930s.

"I think it feels really special," Biles told the NBC broadcast after winning the event. "I've been doing it for so long, I feel like I don't think about numbers, I think about my performance. And I think, overall, I hit eight for eight (routines). … I guess it's a lucky number this year."

Biles cemented her all-around title with a 15.400 in her floor exercise routine. She recently returned to competitive gymnastics when she won the Core Dydration Classic last month.

Despite her recent success, the four-time Olympic gold medalist wouldn't commit to competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics next summer.

"I like to keep (my goals) personal just so that I know what I am aiming for," Biles said. "I'm trying to move a little bit differently this year than I have in the past. So I think it's working so far, so I'm gonna keep it a little bit secretive."

Biles is making her way back to the gymnastics world after taking a two-year leave of absence following the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In the 2021 Summer Games, Biles pulled out of multiple events after dealing with the "twisties," a mental condition that causes gymnasts to lose track of their routine.

Biles is slated to compete again at the world championships, which are scheduled to begin underway on Sept. 30 in Antwerp, Belgium.