Thanks to its displays of uncommon athletic ability, flexibility, and coordination, gymnastics have long been one of the most popular and anticipated events in the Summer Olympics. This year is no different, as men's and women's gymnastics alike are set to be among the featured competitions in the Tokyo Olympics.

In this edition of the Olympics, there will be a total of 14 medal events in gymnastics: Team events and all-arounds for both men and women, and 10 event finals.

Men will compete on six apparatus:

Floor exercise

Vault Pommel horse

Parallel bars

Rings

High bar

While women will compete on four:

Vault

Balance beam

Uneven bars

Floor exercise

The competition format for gymnastics is comprised of twelve men's teams and twelve women's teams, with a maximum of four athletes per team. In addition, 100 individual competitors are permitted to compete, with a maximum of 98 men and 98 women for a total of 196 participants.

Olympic gymnastics competition takes place in four phases, with qualification first followed by team finals, all-around finals, and event finals.

The full schedule for Olympic Gymnastics is as follows (All Times Eastern):

How to watch the gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics

Date: Various dates between Friday, July 24 and Tuesday, August 3

Various dates between Friday, July 24 and Tuesday, August 3 Time: Various times

Various times Location: Tokyo

Tokyo TV channel: Various channels

Various channels Streaming: fuboTV (try free for 7 days)

Gymnastics schedule

All times eastern