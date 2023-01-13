Iconic sprinter Usain Bolt is missing millions of dollars from his investment portfolio at Stocks and Securities Limited, according to his manager, Nugent Walker. As a result, an investigation has been launched in order to determine what happened to Bolt's money.

Earlier this week Walker reportedly told Jamaican media outlet The Gleaner that the country's Financial Investigations Division and Financial Services Commission is investigating SSL.

"All the relevant steps have been taken to come to the bottom of this," Walker said.

In the past week, Bolt reportedly discovered some inconsistencies in his investment accounts at SSL. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist has been investing with SSL for over 10 years, according to Walker.

The Gleaner report also states that a former SSL employee has been involved in a fraud scheme and could be linked to the money disappearing. According to Market Watch, the former employee's attorney, Tamika Harris, stated that her client has been speaking with SSL legal representatives over the past two weeks.

In addition, a spokesperson for Jamaica's Financial Services Commission told Fortune that they've been made aware of the fraud allegations involving SSL.

"The FSC will simultaneously continue its investigations into matters related to SSL," the spokesperson said.

Bolt is is the fastest sprinter in the history of the sport. The 36-year old currently holds world records in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100-meter relay. Bolt retired from competition back in 2017.