Winter Olympics 2018: Full schedule for men's, women's and team figure skating
Don't miss a second of figure skating action at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang
Team USA was able to pick up the bronze in team figure skating, and now the attention turns to the individual events.
The men's short program is on tap next, as Nathan Chen will try to bounce back from a slow start and Adam Rippon looks to make a splash. Team USA has a lot of potential at this year's games, and Mirai Nagasu already has people buzzing.
However, there's a lot of figure skating left, and whether it's men's, women's or pairs, there's no question that everyone wants to make an impression. Rippon, Chen and Nagasu are leading the way for Team USA, and expect some crazy routines moving forward. Team USA has already made an impression. But now it's every skater (or pair of skaters) for themselves.
Note: All of these events will be broadcast live.
2018 Winter Olympics: Figure skating on TV
Men's short program
Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
Time: 8 p.m.-11 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Men's short program (cont.)
Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Men's gold medal final
Date: Friday, Feb. 16
Time: 8 p.m.-10:10 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Men's gold medal final (cont.)
Date: Friday, Feb. 16
Time: 8 p.m.-Midnight ET
Channel: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Ice dancing short dance
Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
Time: 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Ice dancing short dance (cont.)
Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
Time: 7 p.m.-Midnight ET
Channel: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Ice dancing gold medal final
Date: Monday, Feb. 19
Time: 8 p.m.-10:10 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Ice dancing gold medal final (cont.)
Date: Monday, Feb. 19
Time: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Women's short program
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20
Time: 8 p.m.-10:45 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Women's short program (cont.)
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20
Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Women's free program
Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
Time: 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Women's gold medal final
Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
Time: 8 p.m.-Midnight
Channel: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
It may seem like a lot to watch, and that's because, well, it is. But don't fret, figure skating fans. Nearly all of these events will be in primetime, with NBC's main station getting most of the action.
To see the full Olympic schedule, follow this link.
