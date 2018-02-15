Winter Olympics 2018: Full schedule for men's, women's and team figure skating

Team USA was able to pick up the bronze in team figure skating, and now the attention turns to the individual events.

The men's short program is on tap next, as Nathan Chen will try to bounce back from a slow start and Adam Rippon looks to make a splash. Team USA has a lot of potential at this year's games, and Mirai Nagasu already has people buzzing.

However, there's a lot of figure skating left, and whether it's men's, women's or pairs, there's no question that everyone wants to make an impression. Rippon, Chen and Nagasu are leading the way for Team USA, and expect some crazy routines moving forward. Team USA has already made an impression. But now it's every skater (or pair of skaters) for themselves.

Note: All of these events will be broadcast live.

2018 Winter Olympics: Figure skating on TV

Men's short program



Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Time: 8 p.m.-11 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Men's short program (cont.)

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Men's gold medal final

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Time: 8 p.m.-10:10 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Men's gold medal final (cont.)

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Time: 8 p.m.-Midnight ET

Channel: NBC

Ice dancing short dance

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Time: 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Ice dancing short dance (cont.)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Time: 7 p.m.-Midnight ET

Channel: NBC

Ice dancing gold medal final

Date: Monday, Feb. 19

Time: 8 p.m.-10:10 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Ice dancing gold medal final (cont.)

Date: Monday, Feb. 19

Time: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Mirai Nagasu (USA) USATSI

Women's short program

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Time: 8 p.m.-10:45 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Women's short program (cont.)

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Women's free program

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Time: 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Women's gold medal final

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Time: 8 p.m.-Midnight

Channel: NBC

It may seem like a lot to watch, and that's because, well, it is. But don't fret, figure skating fans. Nearly all of these events will be in primetime, with NBC's main station getting most of the action.

