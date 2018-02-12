Winter Olympics 2018: How to watch men's, women's and team figure skating

The United States Figure Skating Team has already made a splash at this year's games, with Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon leading the team to a bronze medal in the team skate. Although the Canadians and athletes that happen to be from Russia finished ahead of Team USA, Nagasu made history by becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel.

And that's just the beginning of the figure skating spectacle. There are still a lot of runs to be had, and a lot of costumes to be seen. Stories abound, as well, like Rippon trying to make a splash and Nathan Chen trying to bounce back from a slow start. Team USA has a lot of potential at this year's games, and Nagasu already has people buzzing.

However, there's a lot of figure skating left, and whether it's men's, women's or pairs, there's no question that everyone wants to make an impression. Rippon, Chen and Nagasu are leading the way for Team USA, and expect some crazy routines moving forward. Team USA has already made an impression. But now it's every skater (or pair of skaters) for themselves.

Note: All of these events will be broadcast live.

2018 Winter Olympics: Figure skating on TV

Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert (OAR) USATSI

Pairs' short program

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13

Time: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Pairs' short program gold medal final

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14

Time: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Pairs' free skate

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14

Time: 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Nathan Chen (USA) USATSI

Men's short program

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Time: 8 p.m.-11 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Men's short program (cont.)

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Men's gold medal final

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Time: 8 p.m.-10:10 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Men's gold medal final (cont.)

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Time: 8 p.m.-Midnight ET

Channel: NBC

Ice dancing short dance

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Time: 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Ice dancing short dance (cont.)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Time: 7 p.m.-Midnight ET

Channel: NBC

Ice dancing gold medal final

Date: Monday, Feb. 19

Time: 8 p.m.-10:10 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Ice dancing gold medal final (cont.)

Date: Monday, Feb. 19

Time: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Mirai Nagasu (USA) USATSI

Women's short program

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Time: 8 p.m.-10:45 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Women's short program (cont.)

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Women's free program

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Time: 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Women's gold medal final

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Time: 8 p.m.-Midnight

Channel: NBC

It may seem like a lot to watch, and that's because, well, it is. But don't fret, figure skating fans. Nearly all of these events will be in primetime, with NBC's main station getting most of the action.

