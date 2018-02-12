Winter Olympics 2018: How to watch men's, women's and team figure skating
Everything you need to watch figure skating at the 2018 Olympics including dates, TV schedule
The United States Figure Skating Team has already made a splash at this year's games, with Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon leading the team to a bronze medal in the team skate. Although the Canadians and athletes that happen to be from Russia finished ahead of Team USA, Nagasu made history by becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel.
And that's just the beginning of the figure skating spectacle. There are still a lot of runs to be had, and a lot of costumes to be seen. Stories abound, as well, like Rippon trying to make a splash and Nathan Chen trying to bounce back from a slow start. Team USA has a lot of potential at this year's games, and Nagasu already has people buzzing.
However, there's a lot of figure skating left, and whether it's men's, women's or pairs, there's no question that everyone wants to make an impression. Rippon, Chen and Nagasu are leading the way for Team USA, and expect some crazy routines moving forward. Team USA has already made an impression. But now it's every skater (or pair of skaters) for themselves.
Note: All of these events will be broadcast live.
2018 Winter Olympics: Figure skating on TV
Pairs' short program
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
Time: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Pairs' short program gold medal final
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14
Time: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Pairs' free skate
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14
Time: 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Men's short program
Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
Time: 8 p.m.-11 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Men's short program (cont.)
Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Men's gold medal final
Date: Friday, Feb. 16
Time: 8 p.m.-10:10 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Men's gold medal final (cont.)
Date: Friday, Feb. 16
Time: 8 p.m.-Midnight ET
Channel: NBC
Ice dancing short dance
Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
Time: 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Ice dancing short dance (cont.)
Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
Time: 7 p.m.-Midnight ET
Channel: NBC
Ice dancing gold medal final
Date: Monday, Feb. 19
Time: 8 p.m.-10:10 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Ice dancing gold medal final (cont.)
Date: Monday, Feb. 19
Time: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Women's short program
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20
Time: 8 p.m.-10:45 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Women's short program (cont.)
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20
Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Women's free program
Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
Time: 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Women's gold medal final
Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
Time: 8 p.m.-Midnight
Channel: NBC
It may seem like a lot to watch, and that's because, well, it is. But don't fret, figure skating fans. Nearly all of these events will be in primetime, with NBC's main station getting most of the action.
To see the full Olympic schedule, follow this link.
