The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has plenty of teams considered among the favorites to win it all, but there might not be one team with as much hype around it as Brazil. The national team enters with massive expectations and looking to rebound from their Copa America final loss at home to Argentina in 2021. They went undefeated in CONMEBOL's qualifying and look every bit a contender to conquer the world for a sixth time.

But how might Tite's team lineup? Here's a look at their projected starting XI:

Goalkeeper

Alisson (Liverpool): One of the very best in the world. There is incredible depth behind him, but the Liverpool man has everything you want in a goalkeeper. He's got a massive frame, cat-like reactions, he's strong at penalties and he can also contribute in attack on set pieces if the situation presents itself.

Defense

Left-Back -- Alex Telles (Sevilla): He left Manchester United on loan and has started to perform well at Sevilla. He's always been talented but lacking consistent minutes, and he's shown some flashes at Sevilla and has gotten into the national team as a late bloomer. His position seems far from a lock at this point, but his ability to get forward is a boost, allowing the team to shift to three at the back.

Center back -- Thiago Silva (Chelsea): At 38 years of age, he's still got it. Sure, there is little pace there, but the strength in which he plays is still incredible. He is also a danger on attacking set pieces. He's aged like fine wine and will likely start barring any injury.

Center back -- Marquinhos (PSG): Another player who can get you a goal or two in a tournament due to his aerial ability, Marquinhos is in his prime and is the reference point in defense. His starting spot is all but secured with his experience alongside Silva surely giving Tite some comfort that this is the duo he needs.

Right-back -- Eder Militao (Real Madrid): The center back can play at right back, but he really serves as a center back in this system when it shifts to three defenders. He's still just 24 years old, but the Champions League-winning Real Madrid star can do it all. He also can serve as a replacement for either center backs, but his pace allows him to cover the right side and slide centrally.

Midfield

Defensive midfielder -- Casemiro (Manchester United): You have to figure he is still a starter despite limited time at Manchester United since leaving Real Madrid. But he's long been a key piece of the national team, and that doesn't figure to change anytime soon. He will do all the dirty work and is still one of the very best at his position.

Center midfield -- Neymar (PSG): There are so many great players in this team that we've seen Neymar slide back into midfield, though you can argue it is really playing with four attackers. But his ability to drop down and get the ball to start the attack is important for this team. He's the face of the team, once again, entering the World Cup.

Center midfield -- Lucas Paqueta (West Ham): The West Ham man has been getting regular minutes for both country and club and figures to be in line to start in Qatar. Long gone are the days of AC Milan and failing to live up to the hype. He had back-to-back double-digit goal seasons at Lyon before moving to the Hammers, and he's shown some serious flashes there as he looks for his first goal. His assist to Gianluca Scamacca in the win over Fulham on Oct. 9 just goes to show you his creative flair.

Attack

Winger -- Raphinha (Barcelona): Another play who was kind of a late bloomer by Brazil standards, only getting called up in 2021 as he exploded onto the scenes at Leeds. That earned him his move to Barcelona, where he has quickly looked comfortable. Flashy, fast and clinical, he is another superb option in attack that has seemed to win over Tite.

Striker -- Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal): This is a tricky one, because Richarlison has been the guy for Brazil as of late, but Gabriel Jesus is the most talented No. 9 and in fantastic form for Arsenal. Look, you can't go wrong with either, but Jesus has been part of the national team for two more years than the Tottenham man. While he has just one goal in four games this year for Brazil, with Richarlison having seven in six games, his time at the No. 9 is key. Richarlison has played mostly on the wing for Spurs, so give the edge to Jesus.

Winger -- Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid): A legend in the making with the flair that brings flashes of the 1998 Brazil team into my head. Wouldn't he have fit so nicely in that Nike ad? He would have been there to clean up Ronaldo's miss or settle Roberto Carlos' ball on the tarmac with a naughty, no-look trap. We've seen time and time again how this guy can take over a game with just one magical run, and don't discount his ability to also win set pieces. He's as important of a piece as this team has.