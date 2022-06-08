Wales clinched its spot in the 2022 World Cup after securing a 1-0 victory over Ukraine in a playoff final on June 5. Wales will be making its first appearance at the World Cup since 1958, and just its second appearance overall. Gareth Bale will lead Wales against England, Iran and the USMNT in Group B at the 2022 World Cup, which gets underway from Qatar on Monday, November 21.
Can Wales make a deep run in Qatar, or should you back a favorite like Brazil, France, England or Spain to lift the trophy? According to the latest 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Wales is going off as a massive 100-1 long shot. Meanwhile, Brazil is listed as the 9-2 favorite, with France (11-2), England (6-1) and Spain (15-2) next in line. Before you lock in your 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.
After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.
Now, Green has analyzed the 2022 World Cup draw from every angle and just revealed his early picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's 2022 World Cup picks.
Top 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions
Green is fading Brazil, who are the favorites to win in Qatar at +450 from Caesars. Brazil is in top form ahead of the 2022 World Cup, going unbeaten in its last 13 games overall. The Brazilian national team is often heralded for its free-flowing style of play, but it's been their defense that has been sensational during their unbeaten streak.
In fact, Brazil has recorded a shutout in six of its last eight fixtures. In addition, Brazil has scored four or more goals in four of its last five games, which includes a five-goal outburst in a friendly against South Korea on June 2. However, Green doesn't believe Tite's squad has what it takes to beat the world's best teams in Qatar. Plus, Brazil was unable to win the Copa America on home soil last summer, losing 1-0 to Argentina in Rio de Janeiro.
"Brazil has not won the World Cup since 2002, and it crashed out in the quarter finals in 2018," Green told SportsLine. "[Brazil] may find France, England or Spain too strong in the latter stages of this tournament."
How to make 2022 World Cup picks
Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2022 World Cup, along with the top picks to win each group. He's also high on two dark horse teams that are listed higher than 60-1 who have a chance to shock the world and win it all. You can only see them here.
So who will win the World Cup 2022? And which long shots stun the soccer world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Martin Green's best bets for the 2022 World Cup, all from the proven soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.
2022 World Cup odds
Brazil +450
France +550
England +600
Spain +750
Germany +1000
Argentina +1000
Belgium +1200
Portugal +1200
Netherlands +1400
Denmark +2800
Croatia +3500
Uruguay +5000
Poland +6500
Senegal +6500
USA +8000
Serbia +8000
Switzerland +8000
Mexico +10000
Wales +10000
Ghana +15000
Ecuador +15000
Morocco +20000
Cameroon +25000
Canada +25000
Japan +25000
Ukraine +25000
Qatar +25000
Peru +25000
Tunisia +30000
Scotland +40000
South Korea +40000
Australia +40000
Iran +50000
Saudi Arabia +50000
New Zealand +100000
Costa Rica +150000
2022 World Cup groups
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
Iran
USA
Wales
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France
IC play-off 1
Denmark
Tunisia
Group E
Spain
IC play-off 2
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
Korea Republic