After England thumped Iran, the Netherlands edged past Senegal, and the United States drew Wales on Monday, we head into the third day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday when superstar trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski enter the fray. Messi's Argentina kick things off in Group C against Saudi Arabia in Lusail before dark horses Denmark and Tunisia launch Group D in Al Rayyan. Mexico and Lewandowski's Poland in Group C are next up in Doha before Mbappe and defending champions France take on Australia in Al Wakrah. La Albiceleste and Les Bleus are strong favorites to make winning starts as are the Danes, but things are expected to be trickier for the Polish on the first day with four fixtures. Let's look at how the CBS Sports staff sees things going...

Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 22 | Time: 5 a.m. ET | Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to know: This is expected to be Messi's final World Cup appearance and although you can never say never, 2026 is a long way away by which time the Paris Saint-Germain superstar would be nearly 40. Argentina are favorites for many and fancied to secure the title which Messi and his teammates have coveted for years now. Two-time winners, La Albiceleste have not triumphed since 1986 and are expected to ease through in Group C. Herve Renard's Saudi Arabia are something of an unknown quantity but the Green Falcons are unlikely to provide a shock here.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Argentina-Saudi Arabia Argentina 2-0 Argentina 2-0 Argentina 5-0 Argentina 4-0 Argentina 3-0 Argentina 4-1 Argentina 3-1

Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 22 | Time: 8 a.m. ET | Location: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to know: The Danes are fancied to go deep once more after their UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal appearance, and many see them beating France to top spot in Group D. To do so, they will need to get maximum points against both Tunisia and Australia. The Eagles of Carthage are their first opponents so a fast start is imperative for Kasper Hjulmand's side with Les Bleus expected to see off the Socceroos.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Denmark-Tunisia Denmark 2-0 Denmark 2-0 Denmark 3-0 Denmark 2-0 Denmark 2-1 Denmark 2-1 Denmark 2-0

Group C: Mexico vs. Poland

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 22 | Time: 11 a.m. ET | Location: Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

TV: FOX and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to know: Argentina are strongly favored to top Group C, but second spot is more open with Mexico and Poland both looking to secure the other knockout phase berth. The Poles boast Lewandowski in attack but regularly fall short at international level while El Tri might not be in their best moment right now but usually show up for big tournaments. Despite being the first game for both, this could go a long way to deciding who makes it through.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Mexico-Poland Mexico 1-0 2-2 1-1 1-1 Mexico 2-1 1-1 1-1

Group D: France vs. Australia

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 22 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Al Janoub Stadium -- Al Wakrah, Qatar

TV: FOX and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to know: Mbappe and the French are the headliners of the day as they get their World Cup title defense underway against the same team that they started their successful 2018 campaign against in Russia. It was a narrow 2-1 win for Les Bleus in Kazan and the Aussies are arguably weaker now than they were four years ago. Didier Deschamps needs his team to get over the loss of Karim Benzema through injury and hit the ground running. Anything other than a win puts France in a tricky position as they will face Denmark next.