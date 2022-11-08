untitled-design-8.jpg
Getty Images

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar officially kicks off soon as Qatar and Senegal open the competition on Nov. 20. All 32 teams in the competition have dreams of hoisting the most iconic trophy, but in reality, there are probably only a handful of true contenders. This will be the 22nd World Cup in history, and only eight countries have ever won it. But what are the chances of winning it this year for all 32 teams?

The odds stack up mostly like you'd expect with Brazil leading the way at +400, followed by defending champions France, Argentina and England. If you're looking for the United States men's national team, well they're sitting right with Mexico as the 15th and 16th most likely teams to win the 32-team field at +10000 odds. 

Click here for the full daily match schedule and print out your wall chart. You can access the standings and schedule here.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.  

Here are the futures odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

2022 World Cup futures, odds 

Via Caesars Sportsbook

World Cup futures
TEAMWC WINNER


Brazil
+400


France
+600


Argentina
+650


England
+700


Spain
+800


Germany
+1000


Belgium
+1200


Netherlands
+1200


Portugal
+1200


Denmark
+2800


Croatia
+5000


Uruguay
+5000


Senegal
+8000


Switzerland
+8000


Mexico
+10000


United States
+10000


Poland
+10000


Serbia
+10000


Wales
+10000


Ghana
+15000


Ecuador
+15000


Morocco
+20000


Cameroon
+25000


Canada
+25000


Japan
+25000


Qatar
+25000


Korea Republic
+25000


Tunisia
+30000


Australia
+40000


Costa Rica
+50000


Iran
+50000


Saudi Arabia
+50000