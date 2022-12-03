The group stage of the World Cup officially wrapped up and the knockout stage participants are starting to pack their bags home as the competition continues to dwindle down. For the first time since 1994, no team managed to score all nine possible points. To the surprise of everyone, heavyweights France, Brazil, Argentina, Spain and Germany all lost one game in the group stage. Germany have already packed their bags back home.

The tournament in Qatar concludes on Sunday, Dec. 18. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games are taking place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.

And while we have you here, make sure to sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

As far as the contenders go, when the tournament began, no team has shorter odds (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook) to win it all than Brazil at +360 as Tite searches for the sixth star above the Seleção crest. Not far behind Brazil in the futures are Argentina (+500), France (+700), Spain (+750) and England (+850).

Keep up to date with the schedule, standings and scores right here. You can watch all of the World Cup live -- in English and in Spanish -- on fuboTV (Try for free).

Full World Cup bracket

CBS Sports

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2022 World Cup wall chart.

Knockout stage schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Round of 16

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 3

Netherlands 3, United States 1

Argentina 2, Australia 1



Sunday, Dec. 4

France vs. Poland, 10 a.m. (FS1, Telemundo)

England vs. Senegal, 2 p.m. (FS1, Telemundo)



Monday, Dec. 5

Japan vs. Croatia, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Brazil vs. South Korea, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Morocco vs. Spain, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Portugal vs. Swizterland, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

Japan/Croatia vs. Brazil/South Korea, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Saturday, Dec. 10

Morocco/Spain vs. Portugal/Switzerland, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

England/Senegal vs. France/Poland, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Semifinal 1, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)



Wednesday, Dec. 14

Semifinal 2, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Third Place

Saturday, Dec. 17

Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Check these out …

World Cup group stage standings, table

GROUP A MP W-D-L GD PTS Netherlands 3 2-1-0 +4 7 Senegal 3 2-0-1 +1 6 Ecuador 3 1-1-1 +1 4 Qatar 3 0-0-3 -6 0

GROUP B MP W-D-L GD PTS England 3 2-1-0 +7 6 United States 3 1-2-0 +1 5 Iran 3 1-0-2 -3 3 Wales 2 0-1-1 -5 1

GROUP C MP W-D-L GD PTS Argentina 3 2-0-1 +3 6 Poland 3 1-1-1 0 4 Mexico 3 1-1-1 -1 4 Saudi Arabia 3 1-0-2 -2 3

GROUP D MP W-D-L GD PTS France 3 2-0-1 +3 6 Australia 3 2-0-1 -1 6 Tunisia 3 1-1-1 0 4 Denmark 3 0-2-1 -2 1

GROUP E MP W-D-L GD PTS Japan 3 2-0-1 +1 6 Spain 3 1-1-1 +6 4 Germany 3 1-1-1 +1 4 Costa Rica 3 1-0-2 -8 3

GROUP F MP W-D-L GD PTS Morocco 3 2-1-0 +3 7 Croatia 3 1-2-0 +3 5 Belgium 3 1-1-1 -1 4 Canada 3 0-0-3 -5 0

GROUP G MP W-D-L GD PTS Brazil 3 2-0-1 +2 6 Switzerland 3 2-0-1 +1 6 Cameroon 3 1-1-1 0 4 Serbia 3 0-1-2 -3 1