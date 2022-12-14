The 2022 FIFA World Cup began on Nov. 20 and the knockout stage is almost over, with one final weekend of games to go. The third-place game will feature Croatia taking on Morocco while the big final on Sunday will pit two Paris Saint-Germain stars against each other.

Lionel Messi will be seeking arguably the only major trophy missing as his Argentina go for their third star. Messi has already revealed this will be his last World Cup. Standing in his way is Kylian Mbappe and the France national team going for back-to-back titles and star No. 3.

There's a lot on the line in the build-up to the Dec. 18 final.

World Cup bracket

Round of 16

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 3

Netherlands 3, United States 1

Argentina 2, Australia 1



Sunday, Dec. 4

France 3, Poland 1

England 3, Senegal 0



Monday, Dec. 5

Japan 1, Croatia 1 -- Croatia win on penalties (3-1)

Brazil 4, South Korea 1

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Morocco 0, Spain 0 -- Morocco win on penalties (3-0)

Portugal 6, Switzerland 1

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

Croatia 1, Brazil 1 -- Croatia win on penalties (4-2)

Netherlands 2, Argentina 2 -- Argentina win on penalties (4-3)

Saturday, Dec. 10

Morocco 1, Portugal 0

England 1, France 2

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Argentina 3, Croatia 0



Wednesday, Dec. 14

France 2, Morocco 0

Third Place

Saturday, Dec. 17

Croatia vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

Argentina vs. France 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Completed games: Results

Sunday, Nov. 20

Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

Monday, Nov. 21

England 6, Iran 2

Senegal 0, Netherlands 2

United States 1, Wales 1

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2

Denmark 0, Tunisia 0

Mexico 0, Poland 0

France 4, Australia 1

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco 0, Croatia 0

Germany 1, Japan 2

Spain 7, Costa Rica 0

Belgium 1, Canada 0

Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0

Uruguay 0, South Korea 0

Portugal 3, Ghana 2

Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales 0, Iran 2

Qatar 1, Senegal 3

Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1

England 0, United States 0

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia 0, Australia 1

Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0

France 2, Denmark 1

Argentina 2, Mexico 0

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan 0, Costa Rica 1

Belgium 0, Morocco 2

Croatia 4, Canada 1

Spain 1, Germany 1

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon 3, Serbia 3

South Korea 2, Ghana 3

Brazil 1, Switzerland 0

Portugal 2, Uruguay 0

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands 2, Qatar 0

Ecuador 1, Senegal 2

Wales 0, England 3

Iran 0, United States 1

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia 1, France 0

Australia 1, Denmark 0

Poland 0, Argentina 2

Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia 0, Belgium 0

Canada 1, Morocco 2

Japan 2, Spain 1

Costa Rica 2, Germany 4

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea 2, Portugal 1

Ghana 0, Uruguay 2

Cameroon 1, Brazil 0

Serbia 2, Switzerland 3