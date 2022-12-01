Romelu Lukaku had a no good, very bad day at the office for Belgium, and his nation is going home because of it. The match between Belgium and Croatia ended in a 0-0 draw, a result which was enough to see Croatia advance to the World Cup knockout stages from Group F along with Morocco who beat Canada to win the group. But it really shouldn't have ended that way for Lukaku's team.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Inter Milan striker striker who is working his way back from injury came on at halftime of the scoreless match and immediately made his presence felt in both good and bad ways. He took five shots! That's good. They were really good shots, from great locations too. Three of his shots were from within six yards. And that's where the bad news starts. Somehow Lukaku walked away without a goal.

Twenty3

After the match Lukaku was plainly devastated by this loss. And how could you blame him. He had what will likely be the worst night of his professional career on the biggest stage. The legendary Thierry Henry, who serves as Roberto Martinez's assistant coach for Belgium (when he's taking time away from his duties as CBS Sports analyst covering the Champions League on Paramount+) consoled Lukaku after the match.

The end of this tournament likely marks the last time the so called "Golden Generation" of Belgian players will be together on the field. A full eleven members of this squad are over the age of 30, and Lukaku himself is 29. It's an ignominious end for a team that finished in third place in this tournament four years ago and will now look back on that moment and wonder what if. For Lukaku he'll have to eventually shake this off as he returns to Italy and begins the second half of his season with Inter Milan. The team sits in fifth place as they battle for a top four spot and Champions League qualification. They will also take on Porto when the Champions League returns and have a golden chance to make the quarterfinals of Europe's biggest club tournament. You can catch all the action from both Serie A and the Champions League only on Paramount+.

Remember, when the World Cup ends and Champions League resumes, you'll be able to catch all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan. We've got UEFA club competitions, Serie A, NWSL, FA Women's Super League and more just one click away.