After losing 7-0 the opening 2022 World Cup match against Spain, Costa Rica surprisingly won 1-0 against Japan with a late winning goal from right back Keysher Fuller. After Japan won 2-1 in their first match of the competition against Germany, they couldn't repeat the incredible performance of last Wednesday.

Costa Rica's unexpected win is also good news for Hansi Flick's Germany team, considering that they won't be forced to win against Spain later today to keep their qualification hopes alive. In fact, even if they lose, they will still be able to qualify to the next round.

The match between Japan and Costa Rica was everything but entertaining. In fact, there were no shots on target in the first half and this forced Japan's coach Hajime Moriyasu to change two players at halftime: Takuma Asano and Hiroki Ito replaced Yuto Nagatomo and Ayase Ueda and things got a bit better.

However, the substitutions made by Costa Rica had a real effect on the match. Nothing much really happened until right-back Keysher Fuller's opened the socring in the 81st minute and scored the deciding goal of the game. Costa Rica resisted until the very last minute of stoppage time and won the game against Japan.

It's a momentous and unexpected win that completely changed the course of this group stage. On Thursday at 2 p.m. Japan will face Spain while Costa Rica will play against Germany. The German team can go through to the Round of 16 even if they lose against Spain later on Sunday at 2 p.m since Japan and Costa Rica both have three points after the first two matchdays.