Linda Caicedo worried her Colombia teammates on Thursday when she held her chest and then collapsed during a training session at the Women's World Cup.

The 18-year-old scored in a 2-0 win over South Korea on Tuesday and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer back in 2020 aged just 15.

Caicedo was jogging around the field when she put a hand on her chest and slowed to a halt before lying down on the turf as medical staff rushed to her.

The Real Madrid striker's scare was seen by media who were present for the session and were requested to leave by the Colombian soccer federation staff.

"Linda is very tired," said a medical spokesperson for Las Cafeteras. "What happened was just a symptom of all the stress and physical demands. She is well and all is back to normal."

Caicedo debuted at senior level aged just 15 before she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and underwent tumor surgery as well as six months of chemotherapy.

It was a World Cup debut to remember for Caicedo who scored a superb goal in the win over South Korea in Group H.

The Colombians are up against Germany in Sydney this weekend who opened their campaign with a thrashing of Morocco.