The basketball world was in shock as the Minnesota Timberwolves climbed back from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Nuggets, 98-90, in Denver during Sunday's winner-take-all Game 7. The Western Conference series saw its fair share of lopsided games and it looked like this would be another blowout. However, Denver had a disastrous third quarter and the Timberwolves stayed poised, despite Anthony Edwards having a slow start.

Patience and determination led to the Timberwolves' first Western Conference Finals since 2004, as well as plenty of great reactions on social media.

Philadelphia 76ers' star Joel Embiid kept it short and simple when describing what most of us were feeling when the comeback was completed: "WOW"

The win was a full team effort with six Timberwolves reaching double-digit scoring. They were deeper than the Nuggets, who relied on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray scoring 69 of Denver's total points. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was impressed with Minnesota as a whole.

"Wolves got a SQUAD man!" he said.

Edwards did not have a great offensive game as he got 16 points on 6-for-24 shooting. However, he contributed with eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals while also doing a better job locking in Murray in the second half.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was one of many praising the young star.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns put up 23 points, going 8-of-14 from the field and completed a double-double with 12 rebounds. NBA icon Jamal Crawford approached the Timberwolves star duo after their win. He did not say what he told them, but he did share a video of the moment on social media.

Crawford was not the only one impressed with them. Milwaukee Bucks point guard Patrick Beverly praised Towns' clutch performance.

"I don't wanna hear anymore bad talk about Kat ever. He has been locked in," Beverly wrote.

He also compared Edwards and Towns to the Chicago Bulls' legendary duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Jaden McDaniels also had outstanding stats with 23 points on 70% shooting, along with six rebounds, two steals and one block.

One of his (almost) highlights was a dunk attempt with 20 seconds remaining. It was unsuccessful, but many still appreciated his killer instinct. Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero said the "bounce lob attempt was crazy" and shared a post that described McDaniels as a "psychopath."

Sunday was not the first time the Nuggets blew a large lead while playing a Game 7 at home. They were up by 17 points against Portland in 2019 in the conference semifinals, and former Trail Blazer Evan Turner has not forgotten.

"This look like game 7 in back in 2019 tbh," Turner said.

The Timberwolves will now have to battle Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for a spot in the NBA Finals. Bulls shooting guard Alex Caruso is already looking forward to the upcoming series.

"Luke or Ant coming out of the west," he wrote.

The Timberwolves will be hosting the first two games, and Edwards told NBA legend Charles Barkley that it was time for him to make a trip to Minnesota.

"Bring ya ass," Edwards told him.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals is set for Wednesday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET.