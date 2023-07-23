Melbourne Rectangular Stadium hosts an appealing group stage match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday. Germany and Morocco meet in a Group H battle that serves as the first game for each side in the tournament. The match is one of four tilts scheduled for Monday, the final day of action featuring tournament openers. Germany is a two-time champion, while Morocco is appearing in the Women's World Cup for the first time.

Germany vs. Morocco money line: GER -1500, Draw +750, MOR +4500

Germany vs. Morocco spread: Germany -2.5 (+100)

Germany vs. Morocco over/under: 3.5 goals

Why you should back Germany

Germany ranks No. 2 in the FIFA world rankings, and the team is looking for its third Women's World Cup title. Germany has reached at least the semifinals in five of eight Women's World Cup appearances, reaching at least the quarterfinal in every tournament. In addition, Germany has never lost the first game of a Women's World Cup, and breezed through qualifying.

Germany won nine of 10 group games, out-scoring opponents by a 47-5 margin and beating Turkey, Bulgaria, and Israel by a combined 22-0 score. Germany also has star power with players like Lea Schuller and Alexandra Popp. Schuller scored 15 goals in Germany's qualifying run, and the 25-year-old has 61 goals in her last 90 games for Bayern Munich. Popp is a talented veteran with 61 goals for Germany in 127 caps, including two goals in the 2019 Women's World Cup. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Morocco

Morocco is appearing in the Women's World Cup for the first time and also facing Germany for the first time in head-to-head competition. Morocco is riding high after finishing as runner-up to South Africa in qualifying, and defense is at the forefront. The team has allowed only four total goals in seven 2023 friendlies, and that comes after allowing only five goals across six games during Africa Cup of Nations.

In the meantime, Germany lost two of its final three friendlies before the tournament, and Morocco has a tremendous offensive option in Ghizlane Chebbak. Chebbak was the joint-top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations and she was named as player of the tournament. Chebbak has 21 goals in 60 caps for Morocco, and 27-year-old Tottenham standout Rosella Ayane also gives Morocco another dynamic and talented option. See which team to pick here.

