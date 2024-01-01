AC Milan will face Cagliari at San Siro in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. After both Napoli and Inter were eliminated from the competition by Frosinone and Bologna, the Rossoneri have a big opportunity to qualify for the quarter finals and become one of the top contenders to win the trophy, alongside Juventus. The winner of this match will face the winner of Atalanta vs. Sassuolo, which will take place on Wednesday, January 3. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Jan. 2 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Jan. 2 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -270; Draw +350; Cagliari +700

Team news

AC Milan: While Ismael Bennacer is unavailable since he has already traveled to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, where he will play with Algeria, AC Milan were able to keep Samuel Chukwueze for another game, and he will likely start instead of United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic.

Potential AC Milan XI: Mirante; Florenzi, Simic, Theo Hernandez, Bartesaghi; Reijnders, Adli; Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Jovic.

Cagliari: Claudio Ranieri's side are expected to make some changes in the starting lineup, considering they will play a key game against Lecce on Saturday.

Potential Cagliari XI: Scuffet; Goldaniga, Hatzidiakos, Dossena; Zappa, Makoumbou, Prati, Augello; Viola; Oristanio, Lapadula.

Prediction

Despite a difficult moment, AC Milan are expected to win and qualify for the next round of the competition. Pick: AC Milan 2, Cagliari 0.