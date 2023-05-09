The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Inter @ AC Milan

Current Records: Inter 5-3-2, AC Milan 5-3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Tactical camera: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

AC Milan are 2-5 against Inter since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Having advanced past the quarterfinals, AC Milan will now face off against Inter in a Champions League semi-final showdown at 3:00 p.m. ET on May 10th at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. AC Milan are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

AC Milan haven't lost a Champions League match since October 11, 2022, a trend which continued in their latest game back in April. Neither they nor Napoli could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. AC Milan's goal came from at minute 43, while Napoli's was scored by Victor Osimhen in the 90th.

Meanwhile, Inter haven't lost a Champions League match since November 1, 2022, a trend which continued in their latest game back in April. They played to a draw too, finishing 3-3 against Benfica.

The draws set AC Milan's record at 5-3-2 and Inter's at 5-3-2. Will lightning strike twice, or will these two teams get some closure? Stay tuned for the details.

Odds

Inter are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +143 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

