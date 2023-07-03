Al-Nassr have made a lucrative offer to Andre Onana, the in demand Inter goalkeeper who has emerged as a leading target for Manchester United. The Cameroon international is the first choice option of the Saudi giants, who will be without David Ospina for a significant portion of the upcoming season after he suffered an injury.

It remains to be seen whether Onana can be lured away from Manchester United but the pressure to accelerate talks with Inter has now grown for the club hierarchy, who are yet to submit a bid for Erik ten Hag's favored option in goal for next season. Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, who excelled as Inter reached last season's Champions League final.

Al-Nassr had been linked with a move for David de Gea, whose contract at Old Trafford expired at the end of last month, but rather than doing a favor to United, could instead hand a significant blow to Ten Hag's plans by swooping in to secure the services of Onana. If they were to miss out on their favored goalkeeper, De Gea would be a fallback option. The Riyadh side have already secured the services of Marcelo Brozovic this month and are working to add Seko Fofana to a squad that includes United legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Onana's qualities with the ball at his feet led to United concluding he was the man to succeed De Gea in goal at a time when the Red Devils have pulled the plug on a previously agreed contract with their No.1, who had agreed to take a pay cut at Old Trafford. Onana played under Ten Hag at Ajax and has gone from strength to strength since joining Inter, where he kept eight clean sheets in 13 Champions League matches last season. The 7.6 goals he prevented according to Opta's post-shot expected goals model is the highest since the data company began tracking such statistics in the Champions League.

Speaking last week, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed that dialogue was ongoing between his club and Manchester United over a move for Onana. However, a formal offer has not been made at a time when finances at Old Trafford are significantly constrained due to the ongoing takeover process. "Manchester United expressed a particular interest, but that needs to blossom into making a proposal over the next few days," said Marotta on Saturday. "Once that happens, both Inter and the player will make a careful evaluation."

Al-Nassr will hope that they can beat United to the punch and in the process secure one of last season's best goalkeepers.