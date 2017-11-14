Argentina vs. Nigeria: Live stream info, TV channel, start time, lineups
Argentina is coming off a win over Russia
Argentina and Nigeria meet in Russia on Tuesday in an international friendly, just days after Argentina beat the Russians 1-0. Jorge Sampaoli continues to try out new players in his squad and is expected to give at least an hour to young Boca Juniors star Cristian Pavon, who helped create the winning goal against the Russians.
Here's how you can watch the match, lineups and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Argentina XI
Nigeria XI
Prediction
The Argentines find some more momentum in attack, put a couple away in the first half and take the win. Argentina 3, Nigeria 0.
