Argentina are back in action on Tuesday with their second friendly of this international break against Curacao in Santiago del Estero. The Albiceleste beat Panama 2-0 last time out with late Thiago Almada and Lionel Messi goals. Curacao went down 2-0 to Canada in their CONCACAF Nations League clash which means they will finish bottom of Group C. Expect this to be another celebration and Messi and his victorious FIFA 2022 World Cup teammates more than anything else.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 28 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Mar. 28 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades -- Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades -- Santiago del Estero, Argentina Live stream: Fanatiz

Team news

Argentina: Lionel Scaloni mainly went with his World Cup winners against Panama so expect greater rotation here. Messi is closing on his 100th goal with the Argentines while Almada's chances have grown with his goal and Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Leandro Paredes and Lisandro Martinez can all hope for starts. Lautaro Blanco, Facundo Buonanotte, Valentin Carboni and Maximo Perrone could all get their first senior minutes.

Curacao: Jurien Garri was sent off against Canada but not suspended for this friendly while Brandley Kuwas was forced off and is now a doubt here. Jeremy Antonisse could replace him while captain Cuco Martina and Juninho Bacuna as well as brother Leandro are some of the team's more familiar faces.

Prediction

This one should be more straightforward than Panama was and greater rotation should mean that the battle to impress Scaloni produces some encouraging performances. Pick: Argentina 3, Curacao 0.