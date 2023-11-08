The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Sevilla @ Arsenal

Current Records: Sevilla 0-2-1, Arsenal 2-0-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Sevilla will face off against Arsenal in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Emirates Stadium. Sevilla's last three Champions League contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Sevilla dropped the ball in their first Group Stage match against Arsenal. They put up a good fight, but they still had to settle for second after a 2-1 loss last Tuesday.

Sevilla now has a losing record at 0-2-1. As for Arsenal, they now have a winning record of 2-0-1.

We're halfway through the Group Stage and it won't be long until the field is narrowed yet again. Will either of these teams wind up the champion? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Sevilla, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -314 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 24, 2023 - Arsenal 2 vs. Sevilla 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern