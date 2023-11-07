Arsenal have the chance to continue their lead atop Group B when they host Sevilla on Wednesday on Matchday 4 of the Champions League. The English side have a one point lead over second-place Lens but are the favorites in their upcoming fixture against Sevilla, who have yet to win in European play this season. A win would increase the distance between Arsenal and the lower-ranked teams in Group B and put them within touching distance of the knockouts.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 8 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, England

Emirates Stadium -- London, England Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Arsenal -320; Draw +500; Sevilla +800



Storylines

Arsenal have three wins in their last five but come into this fixture off the back of a Premier League loss to Newcastle United on Saturday. Though VAR continues to generate headlines after the game's lone goal underwent an extensive check, the match featured some shortcomings on Arsenal's end. They dominated possession and shots, but only mustered one shot on target out of 14 total attempts and generated just 0.57 expected goals.

The good news for Arsenal is that they have a chance to rebound against a side they're expected to beat, and have a nearly full-strength squad to do so. Only Jurien Timber is out for Arsenal after he sustained an ACL tear earlier this season.

Prediction

Expect a fairly routine victory for Arsenal as they eye a spot in the round of 16 during their first Champions League campaign in several years. Pick: Arsenal 2, Sevilla 0