Arsenal and Sevilla will meet as the 2023 UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Gunners pulled off a 2-1 win against the Spanish side in the reverse fixture and will try to stay atop Group B despite missing several players due to injuries. Meanwhile, Sevilla sit third in the group table with two draws and a loss, but should be confident following a 3-0 win against Quintanar in the Copa del Rey last week. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. Sevilla odds list Arsenal as -350 favorites (risk $350 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sevilla listed as +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +490 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch Sevilla vs. Arsenal

Arsenal vs. Sevilla date: Wednesday, Nov. 8

Arsenal vs. Sevilla time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Sevilla vs. Arsenal

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For Arsenal vs. Sevilla, Eimer is picking Under 3.5 goals to be scored for a -175 payout. Sevilla have drawn in their last four league matches and all of their previous Champions League games have been low-scoring. The real test for them on Wednesday will be keeping Arsenal off the scoreboard, and that could be manageable given that the English side will be missing Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber, and possibly Martin Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta's side is coming off of a disappointing 1-0 road loss to Newcastle in league play, so they will be hungry to get back in the win column. However, the plethora of injuries could force them to play a less offense-heavy game.

"As much as I'd love to bank on a high-scoring affair here, Arsenal will have to focus on defensive play with so many crucial injuries, and this could be a low-scoring and cagey match," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

