The Netherlands and Poland kick off their Euro 2024 campaigns on Sunday when they collide in a Group D match at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany. The Dutch, who are ranked No. 7 in the world, are looking to win the tournament for just the second time and first time since 1988. They have not reached the quarterfinals since 2008. Meanwhile the Poles, who are No. 28 in the world, have advanced past the group stage only once in four previous appearances in the Euros.



Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. ET. The Netherlands are the -180 favorites in the latest Poland vs. Netherlands odds, with the Poles the +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Poland vs. Netherlands money line: Netherlands -180, Poland +500, Draw +300

Poland vs. Netherlands over/under: 2.5 goals

Poland vs. Netherlands spread: Poland +0.5 (+135), Netherlands -0.5 (-180)

POL: 6-2-0 in their last eight matches

NED: Memphis Depay leads team with 45 international goals

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Dutch will face a Polish side that will be missing its best player. Striker Robert Lewandowski will miss Sunday's match with a thigh injury that he suffered during Poland's final warmup game against Turkey on Monday. Lewandowski's absence is a huge loss for the Poles as the 35-year-old has scored 82 goals for Poland in his career and is coming off a 26-goal season for Barcelona.

In addition, the Netherlands have a rising star in Xavi Simons. The 21-year-old can play as a 10, a narrow forward or a winger and has the ability to create chances for his teammates. This season he had 10 goals and 13 assists across all competitions for RB Leipzig. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Poland

The Poles will face a Netherlands back line that is potentially vulnerable. In qualifying for Euro 2024, the Dutch conceded six goals combined in their two matches against France. In Nations League play last year, they gave up four goals against Croatia and three against Italy.

In addition, the Netherlands will be without one of its stars in midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The 27-year-old de Jong has been bothered by an ankle injury for months and will not be available during the tournament. The loss of de Jong is significant as his dribbling helps the team escape tight spots and his tackling helps win the ball back. See which team to pick here.

