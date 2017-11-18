Arsenal vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
One of the best rivalries in England continues on Saturday
The always exciting North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham writes its latest chapter on Saturday morning when the two rivals get together in Premier League play at the Emirates Stadium. Spurs enter the match in third place in the league while the Gunners are sixth and four points back of the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (Sky Go UK, Sky Sports Premier League in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Tottenham is the better team, no doubt. But this is at the Emirates, and the Gunners will be ready. Alexandre Lacazette continues his fine week after scoring two goals for France against Germany and grabs the winner. Arsenal 2, Tottenham 1.
