Manchester City go to high-flying Aston Villa on Wednesday without a win in three Premier League games and with a number of players missing for the Villa Park encounter. There is just one point between Unai Emery's men and Pep Guardiola's side coming into the game, although Villa's winning run of four was ended by a draw away at Bournemouth over the weekend. The Villans remain in UEFA Champions League contention and the Birmingham giants are still just four points behind EPL leaders Arsenal who are up next for Villa at home this coming weekend. Villa Park is a fortress for Emery's side with 17 wins from 18 games on home turf with only an EFL Cup loss to Everton disturbing that record. City enjoy a strong record against Villa with no defeats in their last 13 Premier League encounters, with the last victory for the Villans coming back in 2013. This is City's first EPL winless run of three since 2017 and they will hope that their good form against Villa continues here and ends that relatively barren run of recent draws.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6 | Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 6 | 3:15 p.m. ET Location: Villa Park -- Birmingham, England

Villa Park -- Birmingham, England TV: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Aston Villa +320; Draw: +320; Manchester City -150



Team news

Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Bertrand Traore are all out, but Boubacar Kamara comes back after a domestic suspension. Kamara should come in for Youri Tielemans next to former City man Douglas Luiz with John McGinn slightly left if Leon Bailey continues on the right after his goal vs. Bournemouth. Moussa Diaby teed up Ollie Watkins from the bench over the weekend and will hope to dislodge Bailey or Nicolo Zaniolo while Ezri Konsa or Matty Cash are Emery's options at right back.

Potential Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

Manchester City: Rodri and former Villa man Grealish are suspended while Matheus Nunes been struggling with injury. Kevin De Bruyne remains out and Rodri's absence should see Mateo Kovacic alongside Manuel Akanji, although Rico Lewis, Bernardo Silva and possibly John Stones could also be available to Guardiola. Jeremy Doku should start with no Grealish at Villa Park while Erling Haaland will lead the line despite risking an FA charge after his outburst via social media this past weekend.

Potential Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Akanji, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo, Doku; Haaland.

Prediction

City were held to a draw last time out in Birmingham and Villa are capable of doing the same again. Emery would take a point and a continued unbeaten league run at home but Guardiola's men are rarely this out of form with a few missing pieces too. Fortune could favor the brave if the Villans go for it. Pick: Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1.