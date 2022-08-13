The 2022-23 Italian Serie A season kicks off on Saturday with a full schedule of matches, including a mid-day matchup between U.C. Sampdoria and Atalanta B.C. on Paramount+. The visitors won both matches between the sides last season, outscoring Marco Giampaolo's men 7-1. Sampdoria enters the season after one win and two draws in preseason play, while the visitors tallied one victory and two losses ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. You can catch all the action when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Sampdoria vs. Atalanta odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atalanta as the -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +410 underdog. A draw is priced at +300 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for seven days when you sign up right here.

How to watch Sampdoria vs. Atalanta

Sampdoria vs. Atalanta date: Saturday, August 13

Sampdoria vs. Atalanta time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Sampdoria vs. Atalanta live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Atalanta vs. Sampdoria

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 36-20 in his last 56 picks, returning more than $1,300 for $100 bettors.

For Sampdoria vs. Atalanta, Sutton is picking Atalanta to win. The visitors have won the last three meetings between these two sides dating back to February of 2021, and the expert believes history will repeat itself at Luigi Ferraris Stadium this weekend.



Sutton believes Atalanta has too much firepower for Sampdoria to contain, especially since they added Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig in the offseason. The winger hasn't suited up for Atalanta yet, but it is already expected his dynamic style of play will be a welcome addition.



"Lookman scored eight goals in 42 appearances on loan at Leicester City last season, and his pace could cause fits for Sampdoria's back line if he's fit to play," Sutton told SportsLine. "If not, Atalanta's attack will still look to break down a Sampdoria defense that conceded 63 goals a season ago."

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.