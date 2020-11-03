Lokomotiv will look to stay competitive in the Champions League when they host Atletico Madrid on Matchday 3 this Tuesday. Both teams have familiarity with each other after facing each other in prior Champions League group stages. Lokomotiv are in third place in Group A after a loss to Bayern Munich last week, while Atletico head to Russia in second place following a 3-2 win against Red Bull Salzburg.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 3

: Tuesday, Nov. 3 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Lokomotiv Stadium -- Moscow, Russia

: Lokomotiv Stadium -- Moscow, Russia Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Lokomotiv Moscow +900; Draw +350; Atletico -270 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lokomotiv Moscow: A fortunate point against Salzburg in their opening match is the difference between third and last place in the group for the Russian side. They are coming off a 2-1 loss against group leaders Bayern Munich and have familiarity facing off against Atletico in prior Champions League play. They will need another big performance from their attacking midfielder Anton Miranchuk. The 25-year-old leads the club in the Champions League with four shots and six chances created.

Atletico: The La Liga side is currently sitting in second place after winning 3-2 against RB Salzburg. It was a big comeback in the group after dropping their opening match in a demoralizing 4-0 loss against Bayern Munich. The team will likely look for another strong performance from Joao Felix, who scored the game-winning goal vs. Lokomotiv in both wins last season in the group stage. Last week, Felix gave Atletico the lead with a penalty in the 43rd minute and added the game winner in the 68th minute.

Prediction

Felix comes up clutch once again and Atletico pick up the narrow win. Pick: Atletico 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1