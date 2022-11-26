australia.jpg
After losing 4-1 in the opening match of Group D against France, Australia need to rebound against Tunisia in their second World Cup game on Saturday. The African team drew against Denmark in their opening game and have all of the momentum. This clash will tell us a lot about who has more chances to go to the next round considering that France will face Denmark a few hours later. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time: 5 a.m. ET
  • Location: Al Janoub Stadium stadium, -- Al Wakrah, Qatar
  • TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Odds: Tunisia +121; Draw +210; Australia +250 (via Caesars Sportsbook) 

Storylines

Tunisia: Tunisia deployed a 3-4-3 formation in their scoreless draw with Denmark. France are two points ahead of them in first place. If Tunisia can beat Australia it would put them in a very strong position ahead of the final group game against France. They'd have four points meaning that it would only take a draw with France (who'll may be qualified by then) to progress to the next phase.

Australia: Australia utilized a 4-5-1 system in their 4-1 defeat to France. If they're to bounce back and go into the final game of the group phase with something to play for, they're going to need to beat Tunisia. That would take them to three points, meaning they have a fighting chance ahead of their final game against Denmark. That game could then become a deciding match to determine who will move on. 

Prediction

Considering that both teams can't lose, we can expect a very tense game that ends up in a draw. Pick: Tunisia 1, Australia 1 