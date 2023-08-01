Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is targeting a deep run in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023-24 season after Ilkay Gundogan joined the club from defending titleholders Manchester City this summer. The Poland international knows the German midfielder very well from their time together with Borussia Dortmund where they reached the 2013 UCL final and lost 2-1 in heartbreaking fashion to domestic rivals Bayern Munich despite Gundogan scoring a penalty.

The Germany international left City after lifting the 2023 Champions League trophy in Istanbul after victory over Inter and arrives at Spotify Camp Nou looking for a new challenge with the Catalan giants who are defending La Liga kings this coming campaign. Lewandowski spoke exclusively with CBS Sports Golazo Network while in the U.S. about his hopes for the new term and particularly his delight at reuniting with Gundogan after their Dortmund days together in Germany.

"Before he joined Barcelona, I was speaking with him and telling him the truth," said the 34-year-old. "What I was thinking about, not only the club, but the players and also around the city as well as the way that Barca has been going. I told him the truth and I think that I saw his face when talking about what kind of challenge this is not only for me but what it could be for him too.

"I think that he saw everything and I have known him for years since we were together at Dortmund nine or 10 years ago. I told him: 'Ilka, if you join us, you will see how big this club really is around the world.' It is not only a club -- it is also the atmosphere, our teammates are very friendly and the people in Barcelona are very friendly and give us great support.

"Of course, he needs more time to be in Barcelona, but he chose perfectly. We will see his best form with Barca. We have a connection as we know each other very well so it will be a very good transfer -- not only for me but for the club."

Lewandowski's first season with Barca was mixed because although he top scored with 23 goals in the Spanish topflight to lead the way as the Blaugrana won La Liga for the first time since 2019, it was a disappointing campaign on the European front with a UCL group stage exit. Manchester United dumped him and his teammates out of the Europa League and UEFA competition altogether, but Lewandowski believes that this year will be different for Xavi's men.

"It is always difficult to say but of course, the Champions League is very important in our minds," he said. "Not only La Liga, Copa del Rey, but the UCL is on our minds. I think that if we speak in January before the second part of the Champions League then I might be able to say more because you always need a bit of luck.

"You need the players to be fit and if there is a moment where you have like five or six injuries at the same time in the season then it can put you out of the championship. It was difficult and almost impossible to show our best ability but this year will probably be much better. I believe this because we have huge potential and many great players so we can think about a very good Champions League campaign as a team."

Barca are currently finishing up their preseason preparations in the U.S. with Milan to come in Las Vegas after a 5-3 loss to Arsenal and a 3-0 win over Clasico rivals Real which has seen Lewandowski score once. A scheduled game with Juventus was canceled due to viral gastroenteritis in the Barca squad but there is the Joan Gamper Trophy to come against Tottenham Hotspur before La Liga gets underway with a trip to Getafe.