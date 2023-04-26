UEFA women's Champions League semifinal action continues on Thursday as Barcelona welcome Chelsea for the second leg at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. The Blaugrana hold a one-goal aggregate over the Blues and are on the hunt for a fourth championship final appearance. Fans can watch the UWCL knockout rounds on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here's how to watch the upcoming match:

Viewing info

Date: April 27

April 27 Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET Place: Camp Nou -- Barcelona

Camp Nou -- Barcelona

Storylines

FC Barcelona: The Catalonian side is coming off a 1-0 victory in the semifinal first-leg. They were able to break through early with a long goal by winger Carolina Graham Hansen in the opening five minutes. Barcelona will be without standout left back Lucy Bronze, who is recovering from keyhole surgery on her knee, but still are considered favorites to win it all. The team is in remarkable form, dominating domestic league play, and have been doing that without two-time Ballon D'or winner Alexia Putellas.

Putellas has been medically cleared for play, but Barca manager Jonatan Giráldez has stated the staff, "will not take any risk if she is not 100%" for the remaining UWCL matches. The midfield trio has been essential to success on the field, with Aitana Bonmati able to slot in on either side of the middle third, and the midfielder has a laser focus on the main prize.

"We are waiting impatiently for Alexia's return, but everyone knows how important the game is to be able to reach our fourth final," said Bonmati. "It would be great to reach our fourth Champions League final in front of our own fans at Camp Nou. But we can't get ahead of ourselves. We have a small advantage, but we are going out to win, regardless."

Chelsea FC: Manager Emma Hayes was without defenders Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan for the first leg, though the Blues have enough in Maren Mjelde, Magda Eriksson, and goalkeeper Ann Berger-Katrin to handle the defensive duties. The curious coach's decision to keep electric winger Lauren James on the bench may have led to fewer touches and time on the ball for the club's leading goal scorer Sam Kerr. Kerr only had a single shot in the first leg, and none from within the box.

The team has a chance to shock the tournament with a narrow goal aggregate in Barcelona's favor, but the team will need to take chances to connect on goal, and the risk will be higher against the Catalonians at home.

Prediction

Chelsea will put up a valiant effort, but Barcelona's ability to pick apart any opposition will lead them back to a fourth Champions League final. Pick: Chelsea 1, Barcelona 2.