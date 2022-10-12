Barcelona's UEFA Champions League lives are on the line on Wednesday when they host Inter Milan on Matchday 4. After losing in Italy last week at the San Siro, Xavi's team need a victory to keep their chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive. Just a draw would see them trail Inter by three points with two games to go, having lost the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Oct. 12 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 12 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona

: Camp Nou -- Barcelona Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Barca -235; Draw +370; Inter +625 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Barca: Ronaldo Araujo remains out till the end of the year with his adductor injury which will see him miss the World Cup with Uruguay, while Jules Kounde could be back for El Clasico on Sunday. Fellow center back Andreas Christensen sprained his ankle against Inter Milan and it's uncertain when he will return. Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin have both missed four matches due to injury, while new signing Franck Kessie could return this week from his adductor injury which is expected to see him miss out on this game but potentially return to face Real Madrid.

Inter: Romelu Lukaku is still out with his muscle problems that he suffered at the end of August, while Marcelo Brozovic also remains out injured. Joaquin Correa is nursing a patella issue and has missed three games.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Prediction

The injuries in defense are too much for Barca to over come as Inter get a goal and hold on for a crucial point. Pick: Barca 1, Inter 1