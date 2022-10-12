The 2022 UEFA Champions League continues with FC Barcelona hosting Inter Milan on Wednesday on Paramount+. The two teams play in Group C along with Bayern Munich and with the German side off to a perfect start, only one of these two European giants will advance to the knockout round. Inter Milan is currently second in the table with six points, while Barcelona is third with three points. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Barcelona vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Barcelona as the -215 favorite (risk $215 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Inter Milan the +550 underdog. A draw is priced at +360, and the over/under for goals is set at 3.5.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan date: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Inter Milan vs. Barcelona

For Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, Eimer is picking FC Barcelona on the money line combined with under 4.5 total goals for a -110 payout. With Inter Milan earning a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture, Barcelona is facing elimination with a loss on Wednesday.

The Catalonians have only conceded one goal in eight La Liga matches this season and have won their last seven games in league play to move to the top of the table. Xavi will be expecting that same defensive solidity to provide the basis for a critical match on Wednesday and Barcelona will have history on their side as well.

Barcelona has five consecutive victories over Inter Milan at Camp Nou and Inter is currently ravaged by injuries. Romelu Lukaku's status remains up in the air and the club has had issues finding consistent scoring with Lukaku playing in just three of the first 12 matches across all competitions.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

