The 2021-22 Spanish Super Cup will be decided this week with the semifinals starting on Wednesday as Real Madrid face Barcelona in El Clasico. The match will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the winners taking on either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club in Sunday's final. Barca lost in the final last year to Athletic, while Real Madrid were in the final two years ago, beating rival Atletico Madrid.

Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 12 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 12 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : King Abdullah Sports City -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

: King Abdullah Sports City -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Team news

Barca: New star signing Ferran Torres is unavailable for this game after having just been registered, but he's in Saudi Arabia alongside Pedri, who also misses out with an injury. Otherwise, it is a pretty strong Barca squad on paper tasked with beating their biggest rival. The expectation is for Memphis Depay to lead the front line, with potentially Ousmane Dembele joining him. Don't be surprised if Dani Alves also plays over the out-of-favor Sergino Dest.

Real Madrid: Los Blancos enter the match extremely healthy, with only Gareth Bale and Mariano out injured. The team just got Eduardo Camavinga back at the weekend, and Carlo Ancelotti will have a pretty complete squad to choose his lineup from. While he'll feel confident in getting to the final, El Clasico is always intense, physical and full of drama. The key for Real will be to play a bit smarter than they have been, conceding dangerous set pieces and risking bookings with ill-timed tackles. If they can be composed in defense, they should have more than enough on the other end to win.

Prediction

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. both get on the scoresheet, giving Los Blancos a lead they don't relinquish. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 1